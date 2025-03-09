"Gett'em Black": Kodak Black Shares Video Dancing Around The White House

Kodak Black enjoyed his time at the White House last month, the Florida rapper shared a clip of him dancing to a classical band, smiling from ear-to-ear. Kodak’s visit to the White House in 2022 was a highly publicized moment, sparked by his connection to former President Donald Trump. The rapper, who had his federal sentence commuted by Trump in 2021, was invited to the White House as a gesture of appreciation for his legal reform advocacy.

During the visit, Kodak reportedly discussed criminal justice reform and second chances for former inmates. He also expressed gratitude for his pardon, which allowed him to continue his career without legal constraints. Photos of Kodak outside the White House quickly went viral, with fans and critics weighing in on the unlikely political crossover.

Kodak Black At The White House

Yak is known for his happy feet going viral. In 2022, he went viral for his must-see Rolling Loud set. His unpredictable energy, chaotic stage presence, and the raw, unfiltered nature of his set. Performing in Miami, his hometown crowd fueled the intensity as he ran through hits like “Super Gremlin” and “No Flockin’.” What made the moment unforgettable was Kodak’s erratic behavior. He showed up late, mumbled through lyrics, and at times seemed more focused on vibing with the crowd than delivering a polished set. Fans were divided—some praised his authenticity and charisma, while others criticized his lack of professionalism.