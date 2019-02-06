fears
- Pop CultureTravis Barker To Fly For 1st Time Since His 2008 Plane CrashTravis Barker is flying for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson Reveals What He Fears Most About His NBA CareerWilliamson seems to be mature beyond his years.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyR. Kelly Says He's Happy In Solitary Confinement, Fears What Inmates Might Do To HimThough Kelly feels "safer" in solitary confinement, his attorney fears it will be damaging to him.By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Fears He Won’t Get A Fair Trial: ReportThe Chicago singer has reportedly been in a “depressed meltdown” the past few days as well.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Deadpool 3" Will Retain Its R-Ratedness Despite Disney TakeoverDisney promises a small margin of error in their branding efforts over "Deadpool 3."By Devin Ch