Charleston White Disgustingly Mocks Gillie Da Kid's Late Son With Shameful Rant

Charleston White is a highly controversial figure that revolves around the music and pop culture world. Overall, there may not be anyone else who has been involved in more beef or just issues in general than him. Even though he has been doing this for years at this point, his actions are that of a naive rookie. For example, he was a part of a viral interview with fellow media influencer Brittany Renner that went awry. She lashed out at him after an old clip resurfaced that he made some sleazy comments about the model. Another infamous beef Charleston White has is with Gillie Da Kid.

The rapper and podcaster have been at odds with each other for years, taking jabs online. However, this latest video from Charleston White might be his lowest moment, as Gillie Da Kid is certainly winning this feud by default now. The recent two-minute clip sees the sleuth and pundit is grossly and shamefully mocking Gillie's late son YNG Cheese. Shockingly (sarcastically), this is not the first time White has made comments about this topic.

This Is Not It Charleston White

However, this is just an awful look for someone who already does not have the best reputation. Charleston White starts trolling Gillie Da Kid by saying things like, "his son dead with maggots coming out his a**." Furthermore, he decides to talk to his son over the phone since "[he] can't call [his]." Fans in the comments section were also floored by his behavior as he maniacally laughs throughout the video. After Charleston gets off the phone with his son, he tells Gillie's son to "rest in piss" while grabbing his privates and making peeing noises in the process. Our continued thoughts go out to Gillie Da Kid, his family, and friends.

What are your thoughts on Charleston White posting this video mocking Gillie Da Kid's late son YNG Cheese? Is the lowest thing the social media personality has ever done, why or why not? Should Gillie respond? What do you think propelled White to do this seemingly out of nowhere? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Charleston White and Gillie Da Kid. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of pop culture and music.

