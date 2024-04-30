Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria": Production Credits For The Drake Diss Revealed

Kendrick Lamar finally responded to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" disses with a song of his own on Tuesday afternoon. On "Euphoria," the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper labels Drake a "scam artist," implies he's a bad father, and more. The lack of a full promotional period for the song has fans left wondering who produced the track. The answer to that question would be Cardo.

Lamar and Cardo have collaborated numerous times over the years, including on untitled unmastered's "untitled 07 | levitate," Damn's "God," and more. Cardo has also worked with Drake several times over the years as well such as on "God's Plan" and "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Governors Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

As for the lyrics of "Euphoria," Lamar holds nothing back while going in on the Toronto rapper. "Fabricate stories on the family front, 'cause you heard Mr. Morale / A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now / You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted," he raps towards the beginning of the track. Elsewhere, Lamar brings up Drake's previous feud with Pusha T. He raps: "I don't like you poppin' sh*t, that sh*t for real, I inherit the beef / Yeah, f*ck all that pushin' P, let me see you push-a-T / You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me?" At the time, many felt Pusha won his battle with Drake following the release of his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake

Check out Lamar's "Euphoria" on YouTube above. Drake has yet to comment on the release of the song. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

