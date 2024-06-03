Nas Calls Ghostface Killah His Favorite Rapper While Performing Alongside Him

BYLavender Alexandria542 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Nas performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
The pair teamed up at The Roots Picnic over the weekend.

Over the weekend, numerous major hip-hop events took place. While Hot 97's annual Summer Jam seemed plagued with controversies, The Root Picnic appears to have mostly gone off without a hitch. Saturday night Nas served as the festival headliner and he didn't disappoint with his set. As you'd expect, he had a few guests out during the show and one of the is particularly noteworthy to the "NY State Of Mind" rapper.

Nas was joined on stage by Wu-Tang Clan rapper and fellow New York legend Ghostface Killah. The pair performed "Verbal Intercourse" and Ghostface unpacked "Cherchez La Ghost," "Ice Cream," and "C.R.E.A.M." During his performance, Nas hit him with some pretty high praise. “That’s my fucking favorite rapper right there," he said to the crowd while embracing Ghostface. The trio later posed for pictures with Beanie Sigel after he was also brought out on stage as a guest. Check out a video of the pair coming out on stage as guests below.

Read More: How Many Kids Does Nas Have?

Nas Claims Ghostface Killah Is His Favorite Rapper

Last year, Nas wrapped up an impressively prolific and acclaimed 4 year period of his career. He and Hit-Boy teamed up for six total albums split across two trilogies. The King's Disease trilogy concluded in 2022 followed by the release of Magic 2 and Magic 3 last year. He's continued to promote the records releasing multiple videos for deep cuts from both albums since they dropped. Nas was tapped by some as a potential recipient of the key to New York City if it was formally rescinded from Diddy. The rap mogul received the key last year but has been mired in controversy ever since. Calls for his key to be rescinded increased after video leaked of him allegedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel the pair were staying at together.

What do you think of Nas claiming that Ghostface Killah is his favorite rapper while having him on stage during the Roots Picnic? Do you want to see the pair of New York legends collaborate again going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Nonprofit Stand With Crypto, which was set up by the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, holds a get-out-the-vote rally in Hollywood, featuring the rapper NasMusicNas Tapped As Potential Recipient Of The Key To New York City If It's Revoked From Diddy1348
Nonprofit Stand With Crypto, which was set up by the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, holds a get-out-the-vote rally in Hollywood, featuring the rapper NasMusicNas Shares New Music Video For "I Love This Feeling"900
"X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" Opening NightMusicNas Shows Off His Luxurious New York Condo2.5K
"X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X" Opening NightMusicNas Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Tour In New Video For "Sitting With My Thoughts"524