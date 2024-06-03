Nas Calls Ghostface Killah His Favorite Rapper While Performing Alongside Him

The pair teamed up at The Roots Picnic over the weekend.

Over the weekend, numerous major hip-hop events took place. While Hot 97's annual Summer Jam seemed plagued with controversies, The Root Picnic appears to have mostly gone off without a hitch. Saturday night Nas served as the festival headliner and he didn't disappoint with his set. As you'd expect, he had a few guests out during the show and one of the is particularly noteworthy to the "NY State Of Mind" rapper.

Nas was joined on stage by Wu-Tang Clan rapper and fellow New York legend Ghostface Killah. The pair performed "Verbal Intercourse" and Ghostface unpacked "Cherchez La Ghost," "Ice Cream," and "C.R.E.A.M." During his performance, Nas hit him with some pretty high praise. “That’s my fucking favorite rapper right there," he said to the crowd while embracing Ghostface. The trio later posed for pictures with Beanie Sigel after he was also brought out on stage as a guest. Check out a video of the pair coming out on stage as guests below.

Nas Claims Ghostface Killah Is His Favorite Rapper

Last year, Nas wrapped up an impressively prolific and acclaimed 4 year period of his career. He and Hit-Boy teamed up for six total albums split across two trilogies. The King's Disease trilogy concluded in 2022 followed by the release of Magic 2 and Magic 3 last year. He's continued to promote the records releasing multiple videos for deep cuts from both albums since they dropped. Nas was tapped by some as a potential recipient of the key to New York City if it was formally rescinded from Diddy. The rap mogul received the key last year but has been mired in controversy ever since. Calls for his key to be rescinded increased after video leaked of him allegedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel the pair were staying at together.