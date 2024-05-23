Nas Tapped As Potential Recipient Of The Key To New York City If It's Revoked From Diddy

Having the key to New York City rescinded from him wouldn't come close to the biggest problems Diddy is facing right now. The rap mogul has faced months of lawsuits leveling pretty serious accusations of bad behavior across decades. Just this week yet another lawsuit was filed against him. The newest includes claims that he drugged and sexually assaulted a model. Over the weekend, hotel security footage was leaked by CNN that shows Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie. The video backed up claims made by Cassie in a lawsuit filed late last year.

Now that the controversy has built up, fans online are calling for various boycotts of Diddy. Recently, exercise equipment company Peloton announced they would be removing his music from all future classes they put out. There's also been plenty of pressure applied by both fans and even members of government themselves for the rap mogul's key to the city to be revoked. When TMZ spoke to come representatives about it, a different rap figure from the city's history emerged as a potential replacement, Nas. Diddy first received the key to the city last year, just a few months before the lawsuit filed by Cassie dropped.

Read More: Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault

Nas Suggested As Alternate To Diddy For Key To New York City

Nas just wrapped up a prolific 4 years run of new albums produced by Hit-Boy. The pair released an impressive 6 albums together in that span across two different trilogies. Magic 2 and Magic 3 dropped last year concluding their work together. Nas has continued to share new music videos from the two albums into this year. He also recently revealed a special orchestra show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Illmatic.

Do you think that the city of New York should rescind Diddy's key following the leaked footage of him allegedly assaulting Cassie? Do you think Nas is the best replacement if the key is eventually rescinded? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]