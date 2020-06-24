black women
- MusicBoosie Badazz On Black Women Being Underpaid: "Power Comes In Numbers""Mo'Nique been told y'all," Boosie says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment"They've never had to negotiate a contract," Chance The Rapper says of critical commenters.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQueen Latifah Shades DJ Akademiks Amid Saucy Santana BeefQueen Latifah reminded followers that DJ Akademiks hasn't ever been afraid to take aim at Black women.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTerrell Owens Reveals Why He Doesn't Date Black WomenApparently the former wide receiver had some not-so-fun experiences dating Black girls in college that instilled a bias in him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSZA Reacts To Matching With Beyoncé For This AccomplishmentJust two queens ruling the 2020s together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramChris Brown Pulls Receipts After He's Accused Of Banning Black Women From VIP SectionA woman claimed that Black women were denied entry into Chris Brown's section at a nightclub, despite holding VIP passes. By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Allegedly Has "No Black Girls" Rule In VIP SectionsWhile there are conflicting accounts on social media, both sides erupted when allegations were thrown out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Says He's "Loved Black Women My Whole Life"He also credits them as being "such a massive part of my career."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Addresses Comments That He "Hates Black Women" In New Interview: WatchChar appeared on Ziwe's talk show, and she didn't hold back during their conversation.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Mama Questions Why "So Many Black Women" Are "Bent Over On Social Media"She caught heat over her observation. "What day are you classy?" she asked.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Fresh & Fit" Podcast Hosts Address History Of Disrespecting Black WomenA resurfaced clip from the "Fresh & Fit" podcast shows the hosts talking about how they prefer not to date Black women, saying, "If you wanna date a bunch of Shanequa's, go for it."By Alex Zidel
- GossipCharlize Theron Thanks “Village Of Strong Black Women” Who Help Her Raise Her DaughtersTheron says that her Black friends aren’t afraid to “put her in her place.”By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMulatto Confirms That A Name Change Is In The WorksIs it finally time for a change?By Karlton Jahmal
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Receives Praise From Maxine Waters In Letter About Black WomenThe congresswoman thanked the rapper for her "New York Times" op-ed piece.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Defends Megan Thee Stallion Following Tory Lanez ShootingHalle Berry expressed her support for Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- RandomSauce Walka Only Dates White Women, Calls It A Business DecisionSauce Walka explained why he's decided not to date Black women and instead chooses to be with White women.By Erika Marie
- AnticsReginae Carter Low-Key Shades Lil Wayne & 50 Cent For Talk About Black WomenReginae Carter defended her Black beauty to her own father and 50 Cent after their conversation on Young Money Radio.By Alex Zidel
- Antics50 Cent & Lil Wayne Trashed For Comments About Black WomenPeople are angry after 50 Cent's comments about Black women on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Mocks Black Lives Matter Movement In Hateful RantTokyo Toni went on a hateful, anti-Black rant in which she took aim at fellow Black women and made a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement.By Lynn S.