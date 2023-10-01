Terrell Owens Reveals Why He Doesn’t Date Black Women

Terrell Owens may no longer be a wide receiver for the NFL, but he's still an important voice in that realm and an interesting celebrity figure to follow. He made friends in high places in other avenues, such as when he, Travis Scott, and 50 Cent linked up for a Houston golf tournament. However, a recent and controversial remark from the football star landed him in some hot water, at least at first glance. Moreover, during a talk with a friend on Instagram Live, he revealed that he doesn't like to date Black women. Apparently, the former San Francisco 49er had some less than pleasant experiences doing so back in college that instilled a bias in him.

"My experiences with Black women growing up wasn't so good," Terrell Owens remarked. "When I started dating white girls- my first experience with white girls was when I went to college. I tried to date some Black girls when I was in college. They did not like me. I was skinny, I was scrawny, I was teased from high school even to college, I got teased for being dark-skinned. So there was a lot of self-esteem issues.

Read More: Kyrie Irving Chimes In On Stephen A. Smith’s Feud With Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens Speaks On Dating Black Women

"Nah, I'm being dead honest," Terrell Owens continued. "When I got my opportunity, my first experience with a white girl, it wasn't bad. But I just totally gravitated to white girls after that. That wasn't the situation. So again, my experiences with Black women growing up wasn't so good. But that still didn't deter me from still dating or pursuing Black girls. So my thing now is, because I know there's a stigma that's stereotypical of athletes to go off and make money and date the opposite color, opposite race. But for me now, where I am, it's not even about color, it's not even about race. For me, it's about somebody that I have some chemistry with, good energy, and I get a good vibe with. That's where I am. We all want somebody that's attractive, you know what I mean? Aesthetics are gonna play a big part.

"Anybody that says 'Oh, well I don't care what a person looks like,' that's a lie," he concluded. "That's a lie, we all want somebody that we can roll over and wake up to that looks pleasing to the eye. Everybody's experiences have been different. For me, when I grew up, my high school is pretty much, it's 50... I don't know what percentage of Black and white, but I lived in a Black neighborhood. At the end of the day, I attempted to date Black girls. When I was younger, I wasn't as handsome as I am now. I didn't have this beautiful smile as I have now. I was a late bloomer. And when I bloomed, boy did I bloom." For more news and updates on Terrell Owens, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Terrell Owens’ NFL Hopes Get Harsh Reaction From Fans