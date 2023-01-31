Fans of Travis Scott are still eagerly awaiting updates on his Utopia album. Back in September, the father of two’s Road To Utopia show hinted at potential collaborations with Kid Cudi and Pharrell among others. At this point, though, an approximate release date remains unknown.

He may not have any info to give on his music right now, but the Houston native has certainly been busy with his celebrity friends as of late. Scott appears on Trippie Redd’s new album, specifically lending his vocal talents to a track titled “KRZY TRAIN.” Additionally, he linked up with 50 Cent earlier this week for a golf tournament in his hometown.

On Monday (January 30), Fif uploaded a photo to his Instagram feed. It sees him, the Astroworld artist, and athlete Terrell Owens posting together out on the green. The latter two men rock dark outfits, with Scott even being brave enough to don shorts mid-winter.

The “I Get Money” hitmaker, for his part, paired light grey pants with a white polo tee. He was also repping his hometown on his hat. “Mr. October foundation golf tournament,” 50’s caption reads. “This is the place to be.”

Elsewhere, videos of Scott getting lit during the game are circulating on social media. Yesterday, @2cool2bl0g shared one of the Texas native chatting with bartenders while sipping on a pink slushy drink. It was seemingly made with the Power producer’s liquor brand.

In his usual fashion, 50 Cent entertained the crowd with a speech at the golf tournament. The 47-year-old said, “This is really exciting for me to be here, personally, I’m really enjoying myself. And that part where he said, ‘If you’re 50 and older,’ that meant they had skills because they had time to learn the game.”

“Don’t think because you got muscles that it’s gonna mean something today,” the rapper joked. “It is all about technique, and you’re gonna get a chance to see some real action out here today. I like to talk my game down so I can over-perform… When you see what’s going on, you know you’ll be impressed by me a little bit.”

Fif also admitted to spending some time at the local driving range ahead of the event, because he hates to be in “situations where [he] don’t mean nothing.”

The New Yorker and Houston native have been spending plenty of time together as of late, and the newest photos certainly aren’t the last we’ll see of them. Earlier this month, we found out that 50 Cent and Travis Scott will take to the stage at the upcoming Wireless Festival in London.

