Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, 50 Cent, and more will be performing at this year’s Wireless Festival in London. The festival announced the lineup for its 2023 event on Wednesday.

Other artists who grace the lineup include Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, GloRilla, Latto, Bryson Tiller, and many more.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

It will be Playboi Carti’s second year in a row playing at Wireless. In 2022, he went viral for falling off the stage during his set. Travis Scott most recently performed at Primavera Sound in Santiago, Chile back in November. 50 Cent toured across Europe just last summer. He performed in London at OVO Arena Wembley.

Tickets will be going on sale at 10:00 AM, GMT this Friday. Although presale is available as of Wednesday morning. The event will go down at London’s Finsbury Park between Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9. Fans can expect even more noteworthy names to be added to the lineup in the months to come. In previous years, headliners have included A$AP Rocky, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and more.

On Friday, Carti will headline with Uzi, Metro Boomin, Latto, Ice Spice, and more performing before him.

For Saturday, Scott will be handling headlining duties. Bryson Tiller, Joey Bada$$, and others will all open.

Lastly, on Sunday, D-Block Europe will cap off a night featuring Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, and more.

It’s unclear where 50 Cent will fit into the schedule, as he’s listed as a “special guest” for now.

Check out the lineup for Wireless Festival below and be on the lookout for more artists to be added.

[Via]