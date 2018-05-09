wages
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment"They've never had to negotiate a contract," Chance The Rapper says of critical commenters.By Caroline Fisher
- AnticsBurger King Sign Goes Viral After Announcing "All" Employees QuitThe Nebraska-based workers rearranged the sign to write "WE ALL QUIT."By Yoni Yardeni
- EntertainmentAdrien Broner Refuses To Pay 50 Cent By Monday: "I Ain't Giving You Sh*t"Fofty won't be pleased about this one.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHollywood's Highest Earning Actors Of 2019: Will Smith & The Rock Stand TallVariety published a male-dominated list of the highest earners in Hollywood for 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce & Ariana Grande Were Reportedly Paid The Same Coachella RatesThe debate over Coachella remuneration rages on without a proper narrative.By Devin Ch
- SportsItalian Soccer Club Pro Piacenza Loses 20-0 After Fielding 6-Player LineupPro Piacenza suffers the most devastating loss in Italian Soccer History due to a crippling financial crisis.By Devin Ch
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Won't Remove Franchise Tag Or Trade Le'Veon Bell: ReportDoes Pittsburgh's window for an NFL championships hinge on Le'Veon Bell's return?By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I.'s Sunken Restaurant "Scales 925" Files For Bankruptcy"Scales 925" offered upscale southern cuisine, while it was in operation.By Devin Ch