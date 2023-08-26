Chelsea Handler Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?

Chelsea Handler, a name synonymous with wit, humor, and a unique take on the world of entertainment, has carved a niche for herself in the industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be a whopping $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what are the key milestones in her journey? Let’s delve deeper into the life and career of this multifaceted personality.

Born on February 25, 1975, in Livingston, New Jersey, Chelsea Joy Handler grew up in a household practicing Reform Judaism. With five siblings, her early life was filled with the usual family dynamics. At the tender age of 19, she moved to Los Angeles with dreams of making it big in the acting world. To make ends meet, she took up a job as a waitress and lived with her aunt.

Discovering Her Passion For Comedy

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 24: Chelsea Handler attends the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on July 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

While LA was initially a destination for her acting dreams, Handler soon found her true calling in stand-up comedy. This newfound passion led her to star in Girls Behaving Badly, a hidden camera reality show that aired between 2002 and 2005. Her comedic talent didn’t go unnoticed, and she soon made appearances on shows like The Bernie Mac Show, My Wife And Kids, and The Practice. Her skills also landed her a correspondent role for The Tonight Show.

Rise To Stardom

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – NOVEMBER 07: Comedian Chelsea Handler performs at Chan Centre For The Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

2006 was a pivotal year for Handler. She launched The Chelsea Handler Show on E!, which ran for two successful seasons. Her popularity soared, and she became a household name, especially after hosting the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007. The same year, she began her iconic talk show Chelsea Lately, which garnered an impressive average of 960,000 viewers per episode in 2011. The show continued its successful run until 2014.

Ventures With Netflix

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 28: Comedian Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the “Chelsea Does” panel discussion at the Netflix portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

After her contract with E! ended, Handler took a new direction. In 2014, she collaborated with Netflix on several projects. She released a special and followed it up with a four-part documentary series titled Chelsea Does. Here, she delved into various controversial topics, showcasing her versatility. This was succeeded by her talk show Chelsea, which she described as a more serious version of her previous show. However, after two seasons, she decided to shift her focus towards activism in 2017.

A Prolific Author

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Chelsea Handler attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Handler’s talents aren’t limited to the screen. She’s a successful author with several bestsellers to her name. Her debut book, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, was released in 2005. She continued her writing journey with books like Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me, and Uganda Be Kidding Me. Many of these topped the New York Times Bestsellers List, further cementing her position in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life And Real Estate Ventures

Handler’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. She dated Comcast CEO Ted Harbert and later Andre Balazs. She’s been open about her personal choices, revealing that she had two abortions at 16. On the real estate front, she made significant investments. In 2010, she bought a home above the Bel-Air Country Club for $6 million. The property, boasting 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, was later listed for sale in 2018 for $11.5 million. In 2021, she sold it for $10.4 million. Later that year, she invested $5.8 million in a Brentwood neighborhood home.

In conclusion, Chelsea Handler’s journey from a young girl with dreams of acting to a successful TV host, comedian, and author is truly inspiring. Her net worth of $35 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence.