News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
critics choice awards
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Chelsea Handler Takes A Jab At Nicki Minaj In Critics Choice Monologue
Nicki Minaj continues to face backlash for her remarks about President Donald Trump, her appearance at a Turning Point USA event, and more.
By
Caroline Fisher
January 06, 2026