Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and more have spoken out against their music being used in political messaging without permission.

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security took to Twitter/X to share footage of United States troops dropping from helicopters and pointing guns at people on an alleged drug boat. "KNOCKOUT. If you threaten our nation, or break the law, there is no place on land or sea where we won’t find you. Thank you to the brave service members from @USCG, @ICEGOV, @FBI, @DeptofWar, and @TheJusticeDept," the caption reads.

The video is set to LL Cool J's 1990 hit, “Mama Said Knock You Out.” At the time of writing, the rapper has not publicly addressed the use of his song in the video. Other artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Céline Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Linkin Park, and more, have previously spoken out against their music being used in political messaging without permission.

Just this week, SZA took to Twitter/X to call out the White House for using her Saturday Night Live song "Big Boys" in a pro-ICE post. She weighed in after Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson expressed his disapproval.

SZA Responds To The White House

"Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off," he wrote. SZA added, "White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring."

In response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson thanked the Grammy-winner. "Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities," she said.

Earlier this month, Sabrina Carpenter also slammed the White House for using her song "Juno" in a video featuring footage of ICE raids. "This video is evil and disgusting," she declared at the time. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda." The White House posted yet another video in response, this time featuring a manipulated clip of Carpenter on Saturday Night Live, which made her appear to be calling cast member Marcello Hernández “illegal.”

