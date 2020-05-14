steve stanulis
- MusicKanye & Kim's Ex-Bodyguard Says He "Never Saw Any Affection"Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Pete Davidson Threats "Social Media Drama"Steve Stanulis is producing a doc about his "15 days with Kanye" and says the rapper may have "street clout" but he's not "stupid" enough to hurt Davidson.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Is Creating An "Explosive" DocumentaryA former security guard to Kanye West has been approached by two different studios to create a documentary on the artist.By Aron A.
- BeefKanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Claps Back After Lawsuit ThreatKanye West's ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis has responded to a substantial lawsuit with defiance, swearing he will not back down from the power couple. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureKanye West's Former Bodyguard Recalls All The Rapper's "Ridiculous Rules"Kanye West's former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, dished on all the rapper's "ridiculous rules" and told the story of his tense first day on the job.By Lynn S.