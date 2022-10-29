BlueBucksClan
- Music310babii On The Viral Success Of "Soak City," Being In Highschool Still, And Goals For The New Year"I'm living life, and having fun. Everything is music. And it's lit."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBlxst And Bino Rideaux Shut Down The Novo For "Sixtape" TourThe sold-out show was legendary.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesBlueBucksClan Returns With "Clan Way 3" Album Feat. Jeremih & Cash KiddProducers on the 18-track record include Trauma Tone, Buddah Bless, and Jetsonmade.By Hayley Hynes