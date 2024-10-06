BlueBucksClan Liken Themselves To NASCAR Star "Bubba Wallace" On Their New Single

BlueBucksClan are racing to the money and fame, just as fast as "Bubba Wallace" on their latest track. Yes, that's right, the Los Angeles rap duo of DJ and Jeeezy have a new release for us to dive into, and it's out on all platforms. These longtime friends and football teammates started to pursue their rap career in 2019. It's turned out to be the right decision so far, as they have gone on to work with some of the biggest in the genre. In fact, just this past March, BlueBucks rapped over Hit-Boy beats for 15 tracks on Biggest Out The West . Their latest project also had features from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign , Kalan.FrFr, Wiz Khalifa , 2 Chainz , and more. It really was a uniting of West Coast stars (for the most part).

Since that release, they have remained fairly active. They assisted another Cali up-and-comer in 310babii for his newest hit, "rock your hips". BlueBucksClan also got the chance to perform on Mustard's new album Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Furthermore, they have some features for the artists like Coach Joey, Allyn, and Rucci. With them being in pulled in so many different directions, it might be a little bit before they decide to drop another tape. But "Bubba Wallace" is a nice track to chew on while we wait for that announcement. BlueBucks have a unique identity thanks to their reserved flows and deliveries, and you are getting more of the same on "Bubba Wallace". If cool were a group, it would be these two without a doubt. Give the new single a try with the YouTube link below.