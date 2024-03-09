Allyn Teams Up With BlueBucksClan For New Single "Flood"

West coast singer-songwriter Allyn has teamed up with BlueBucksClan for her latest single "Flood." Hailing from Sacramento, Allyn wanted to infuse her track with a distinct west coast vibe, evident in the choice of beats and overall sound. The song is an R&B track with an infectious beat & definitely is something listeners can have on repeat. Inspired by the desire to achieve success on all fronts, "Flood" embodies the notion of making it rain not just in the strip club, but in every aspect of life until it's flooding with abundance.

Moreover, the collaboration with BlueBucksClan adds an extra layer of energy to the song. This creates a dynamic and captivating listening experience from start to finish. BlueBucksClan delivers a heavy-hitting verse as well, complimenting the track overall. In a statement to HNHH, Allyn shared the inspiration behind "Flood" and what she hopes audiences will take away from listening to the track. "Flood was originally inspired by the idea of making it rain in the strip club," she explained. "But for me, it goes beyond that. I aspire to be so successful that I'm making it rain in every aspect of life to the point it's flooding."

With its catchy melody, "Flood" is a song that's meant to be enjoyed and danced to. However, Allyn also wants listeners to dive deeper and find inspiration in its lyrics. "I want people to be able to vibe to the song and have fun. The beat makes you move," she said. "But I really want people to listen to this song and feel like they're able to 'make it rain' in any aspect of their lives." Moreover, "Flood" is more than just a party anthem—it's a testament to resilience, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of success. Moreover, through her music, Allyn encourages listeners to embrace their dreams and strive for greatness, knowing that with determination and hard work, they too can make it rain in their own lives.

Furthermore, as "Flood" makes its way onto airwaves and streaming platforms, audiences are sure to be captivated by Allyn's infectious energy and undeniable talent. In addition, the Los Angeles-based musician continues to showcase her multi-faceted talents with this track. It's clear to see the hard work and passion that has been put into her career thus far. Let us know what you think of "Flood," on HNHH!

Quoteable Lyrics:

Cause I'm on a mission

I ain't slippin', I ain't switchin

I ain't lettin' up

All this money raining

F**ked around and caused a flood

