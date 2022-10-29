New Music Friday was so loaded this weekend that we’re carrying the new releases into Saturday as we bring you Los Angeles-based rap duo BlueBucksClan’s latest album, Clan Way 3.

The 18-track record includes just two features – from Jeremih on “Let Me Know,” and “Have You Ever” with Cash Kidd – but it was produced by an incredible roster of artists, including Trauma Tone, Zaytoven, Jetsonmade, Buddah Bless, KC Supreme, Ten11, and Resource, just to name a few.

As they continue to rise in notoriety following their 2019 emergence, BlueBucksClan has earned co-signs from huge names like Drake, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Quavo, Lil Yachty, DJ Mustard, Saweetie, and Kamaiyah, but this new project is sure to earn them even more.

The eleventh track, “I Guess,” is just one of the singles that arrived before the duo’s new tape, and it perfectly encapsulates DJ and Jeeezy Obama’s sense of unpredictability.

Stream BlueBucksClan’s Clan Way 3 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop release updates.

Clan Way 3 Tracklist:

  1. Flyest of my Generation
  2. Can’t Believe It
  3. Let Me Know (feat. Jeremih)
  4. Add It Up
  5. Biggest Stepper
  6. More Action
  7. Have You Ever (feat. Cash Kidd)
  8. Only 4 the NighT
  9. Jeeezy WYA
  10. Would You Care
  11. Pretty Much
  12. I Guess
  13. Party
  14. Homeless
  15. Have It Your Way
  16. Suffer
  17. FYM
  18. Who We Are