New Music Friday was so loaded this weekend that we’re carrying the new releases into Saturday as we bring you Los Angeles-based rap duo BlueBucksClan’s latest album, Clan Way 3.

The 18-track record includes just two features – from Jeremih on “Let Me Know,” and “Have You Ever” with Cash Kidd – but it was produced by an incredible roster of artists, including Trauma Tone, Zaytoven, Jetsonmade, Buddah Bless, KC Supreme, Ten11, and Resource, just to name a few.

As they continue to rise in notoriety following their 2019 emergence, BlueBucksClan has earned co-signs from huge names like Drake, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Quavo, Lil Yachty, DJ Mustard, Saweetie, and Kamaiyah, but this new project is sure to earn them even more.

The eleventh track, “I Guess,” is just one of the singles that arrived before the duo’s new tape, and it perfectly encapsulates DJ and Jeeezy Obama’s sense of unpredictability.

Stream BlueBucksClan’s Clan Way 3 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop release updates.

Clan Way 3 Tracklist: