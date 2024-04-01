BlueBucksClan & Hit-Boy Bring Some Bouncy West Coast Cuts To "Biggest Out The West"

Hit-Boy is one of the most renowned hip-hop producers of our generation. He is known for his plethora of hit songs with artists like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and so many others. However, he does not work with only big-ticket names. Over the past few months, the California beatmaker has been teaming up with LaRussell, his father Big-Hit, Musiq Soulchild, and more.

Over this past weekend, Hit-Boy teamed up with fellow Cali natives the BlueBucksClan for a new album Biggest Out The West. This is now the sixth overall project that the producer has put out in the last year. This one may be the most straightforward of them all, as the rap duo BlueBucks are bringing nothing but West Coast bops. On Biggest Out The West you will find big name features as well.

Listen To Biggest Out The West By BlueBucksClan & Hit-Boy

2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Kalan.FrFr, and Dom Kennedy are sprinkled throughout the tracklist. Speaking of which, there are 15 of them. As for Hit-Boy and BlueBucks work relationship, this marks the first-ever project from them, as well as their first effort since "Lil League" with Quavo. Be sure to check out the new tape above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Biggest Out The West, by Hit-Boy and BlueBucksClan? Is this the producer and rap group's best project of their careers, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? Is the best-produced album of 2024?

Biggest Out The West Tracklist:

Forever Open Slot World Tour Safe Space Scroll (feat. 2 Chainz) Useless Made For The Pole (feat. Wiz Khalifa) Color Purple Ship & Handle Soul Taker (feat. Dom Kennedy) Standing Tall Fantastic Don't Count Me out (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Kalan.FrFr) Dog a B**** Momentum

