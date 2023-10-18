Air Jordan 14 “Black/White” In-Hand Photos

The Air Jordan 14, a timeless classic in the world of sneakers, has a rich history that's always evolving. Originally released in 1998, it was the first signature shoe Jordan dropped after his second retirement from the NBA. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, this silhouette exudes luxury with its sleek lines and Ferrari-inspired details. The upcoming "Black/White" colorway pays homage to its OG roots, offering a clean and sophisticated look that complements its sporty heritage. With a combination of black suede and white leather, it's a great addition to any sneaker collection.

This iconic model is more than just aesthetics; it's built for performance. The Air Jordan 14 features responsive Zoom Air cushioning for ultimate comfort and a herringbone traction pattern for excellent grip on the court. Whether you're a die-hard sneakerhead or a basketball enthusiast, the Air Jordan 14 "Black/White" is a must-have that seamlessly blends style and substance, reminding us why this silhouette remains a true classic in the ever-evolving world of sneakers. This pair is releasing later this year, keep reading to find out exactly when.

"Black/White" Air Jordan 14

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white and black midsole. A black suede constructs the base of the uppers, with nubuck overlays that add texture to the sneakers. More white accents include the Jumpman emblem on the toebox and the Jumpman that adorns the sides. Also, a black tongue completes this simple sneaker. Overall, the combination of white and black is simply unmatched. It's incredibly easy to wear and style with any outfit, and it fits the Jordan 14 silhouette perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Black/White" will be released on December 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

