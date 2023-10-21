City Girls & Muni Long Want You To Face Your “Emotions”

The City Girls took their time with their latest album (the first since 2020 gave us the iconic City On Lock), but based on the early reviews, the wait was worth it. On Friday (October 20), JT and Yung Miami confidently returned to the rap game with RAW, which finds both rap divas channelling their signature bad bitch attitudes with the help of plenty of noteworthy collaborators. They initially teased the 18-track effort with singles like "Good Love" featuring Usher, as well as "I Need A Thug," "Face Down," and "Pinata."

Among those who joined the Florida natives in the studio over the past few months are Lil Durk, Juicy J, and Kim Petras. We also heard from Muni Long on "Emotions," which we're spotlighting for your listening pleasure today. The R&B darling opens up the NOVA WAV-produced effort with her stunning voice. "Wanna know how it feels / To have somethin' that's mine, mine, all mine / Give me love, give me chills / Every time I ride, ride, ride, ride," she sensually sings.

City Girls Finally Drop Their RAW Album

For her verse, Caresha makes it clear that she has no problem remaining unattached from the men in her life. "I could f**k another ni**a on the lowkey / Ain't s**t to hit a ni**a with a okey," she teases. Later on, JT comes through with salacious rhymes of her own. "Get the voicemail, I'm callin' again / Play with my mind, I'm scratchin' up Benz," Lil Uzi's lover threatens. "Tell your mama mind her business / And your sister, she can get it."

Listen to Muni Long's vocals alongside JT and Yung Miami's bars on "Emotions" above. If you're feeling that collab, you can tap into the City Girls' full RAW album on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in with us later this weekend.

