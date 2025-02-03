AP Reporters Ripped To Shreds By Social Media Over Babyface Snub To Interview Chappell Roan

Legendary singer/songwriter Babyface found himself in an uncomfortable moment at the 67th Grammy Awards when two Associated Press journalists abruptly cut off their interview with him to speak with Chappell Roan instead. The exchange played out live on AP’s YouTube stream, and clips quickly spread across social media. Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, had stopped for an interview with AP reporters Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria. About two minutes in, the journalists spotted Roan, who was nominated for six awards, approaching on the carpet.

“You guys wanna take that?” Babyface asked, sensing their distraction. The reporters nodded without a word. “Go take that,” he added before handing over the mic. Ambriz apologized, saying, “I’m so sorry, Babyface. I’m so sorry.” Roan, seemingly unaware of what had just happened, gave AP a brief interview. After wrapping up, Ambriz and Fauria reflected on the awkward shift. “It was fast. It was all at once,” Fauria said. Ambriz agreed, adding, “That’s the nature of the carpet. Things move fast. I still wanna hear Babyface’s answer, so hopefully he circles back, or I’ll just have to wait until I interview him again.”

Social Media Slams AP Reporter For Passing Over Babyface For Chappell Roan

Social media would rally behind Babyface and slam the reporters for their abrupt end of interview. An X user tweeted to AP: "Hey @AP you need to have a serious conversation with your employees. cutting off the musical icon who is babyface and taking his mic abruptly while he was speaking to talk to chappell roan is so incredibly disrespectful and rude. especially during black history month."