Babyface
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B AlbumBabyface is up against four first-time nominees for Best R&B Album.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureBabyface Breaks Silence On Anita Baker "Feud"Babyface speaks out on why he got fired from Baker's tour.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureBabyface Puts His Spin On Chrisean Rock's "Vibe" SongThe long-time producer shared his cover during a new interview on "The Jason Lee Show."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBabyface Reacts To Being Kicked Off Anita Baker's TourBabyface has responded to Anita Baker removing him from "The Songstress Tour"By Cole Blake
- MusicAnita Baker Removes Babyface From Tour After His Fanbase Bullies Her OnlineAnita Baker is removing Babyface from her ongoing tour.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosAri Lennox Looks Radiant In New "Liquor" Music Video With BabyfaceThe groovy R&B track appears on the producer's "Girls Night Out" project.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBabyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney HoustonBabyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe."By Cole Blake
- MusicBabyface, Jeremih, & More Show Up On "R&B Season"A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, NxWorries, and H.E.R. also make appearances on our newest update.By Rex Provost
- MixtapesBabyface Recruits Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Doechii, & More For "Girls Night Out" AlbumSome of the biggest names in R&B appear on the award winning producer's latest project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBabyface & Queen Naija Team Up For R&B Jam "Game Over"With these two on a track, R&B is certainly not dead.By Erika Marie
- NewsBabyface & Kehlani Detail A Lover’s Quarrel On “Seamless” SingleThe song is due to appear on Babyface’s upcoming “Girls Night Out” album, debuting this October.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBabyface Collabs With Ella Mai On His Newest Single, "Keeps On Fallin'"Babyface and Ella Mai deliver a relatable message in this catchy love song.By Lawrencia Grose