Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B Album

The Best R&B Album category at the Grammys was created to recognize outstanding achievements in the field of R&B music. First presented in 1995, winners have included iconic artists like Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and John Legend. This category highlights the entire album, considering factors like production, performance, and artistic excellence. Accordingly, over the years, it has showcased the multiple variations within the traditional genre. At the upcoming 2024 Grammys, five R&B gems have been nominated in the prestigious category.

Without a doubt, all five nominees vying for the award are deserving. After all, since it was first introduced, the category has spotlighted arguably the best R&B projects each year. As a result, it’s always been a highly competitive bracket. However, there can only be one winner, and we will find out who it will be on February 4, 2024.

Read More: 7 R&B Albums From 2023 We’re Grateful For This Thanksgiving

Special Occasion - Emily King

Known for her soulful voice and distinctive blend of R&B, pop and, indie music, King is an undeniable musical talent. Special Occasion, her fifth studio album, was released on May 5, 2023. It is a 10-track R&B delight entirely produced by Jeremy Most. However, he is assisted on a few tracks by Sam Cohen and King herself. While experimenting with different genres, King has maintained a core R&B foundation, and that is showcased on this album.

The sole guest appearance on Special Occasion is from Lukas Nelson, who features on “Bad Memory.” A notable figure in modern R&B, Emily King has previously been recognized by the Recording Academy. With three previous nominations in three different R&B categories, King may finally be on the verge of winning. Special Occasion’s nomination for Best R&B album is King’s first nomination in this category, and fourth overall.

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Summer Walker took the R&B world by storm in 2019 when she released her debut album, Over It. While most believe her first Grammy nomination should have come then, unfortunately, it didn’t. Finally, however, Walker seems to have gotten the attention of the Recording Academy with Clear 2: Soft Life EP. Released on May 19, 2023, it is her latest musical project. It features a verse from J. Cole who co-produced the opening track he appears on, “To Summer, From Cole.” Additionally, the only other guest verse on the 9-track project is from Childish Gambino who appears on “New Type.” Soft Life includes production credits from Solange, Steve Lacy, Jay Versace, and Jah Whittingham among others. Walker was previously nominated for Album of the Year for her contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s last album as a songwriter and featured artist on Lamar’s album.

Read More: Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B Song

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Before becoming a burgeoning R&B superstar, the world was introduced to Coco Jones by the Disney Channel. Now signed to Def Jam Recordings, the 25-year-old has come a long way from Let It Shine. Jones’ ascent has been fulfilling to witness. Fans are particularly excited for the singer because, at some point, it seemed like she wouldn’t break through. However, that changed in 2022 when she initially released What I Didn’t Tell You. The deluxe followed soon after, released on January 20, 2023. The project is yet to chart on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nonetheless, it is undoubtedly one of the best R&B albums released within the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys. With only one guest appearance by Babyface on “Simple,” the album sees Jones come into her own as an R&B superstar. She enlisted the help of prolific producers, including London On Da Track, Needlz, and Eric Hudson among others. Additionally, the hit single “ICU” was produced by DJ Camper A first-time nominee, Jones could potentially win big at the 2024 Grammys. She was nominated for an impressive five awards, including the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Girls Night Out - Babyface

Babyface is a Grammy veteran and an R&B giant. Renowned for his smooth tenor voice and prolific songwriting, he has left a lasting mark on R&B. Evidently, Babyface was on a mission to extend his musical impact when he created this ambitious all-female collaboration album. While he has won numerous Grammys throughout his career, it seems he may not be done just yet.

Girls Night Out is a 15-track album featuring some of R&B’s finest female artists. It contains verses from Ari Lennox, Kehlani, fellow Best R&B Album nominee Coco Jones, Ella Mai, and Amaarae among others. The album is primarily produced by Babyface, The Rascals and D’Mile. However, additional production credits go to Dizzy Banko, Datta, Sir Dylan, and several others. If Girls Night Out wins Best R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys, it would be Babyface’s second win in the category.

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét is finally getting her flowers, and we are absolutely here for it. She began her career as a songwriter penning hits for artists like Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony. However, she has since transitioned into a full-fledged solo artist. While she has been releasing music since as far back as 2014, she unfortunately had a hard time breaking out. Jaguar II, released as Monét’s debut studio album, has completely turned that around.

The 11-track album is a delectable R&B offering from the songstress. It features a verse from Lucky Daye on “Smoke,” the opening track. Additionally, Buju Banton appears on the third track, “Party Girls.” Finally, Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét round off the feature list with their appearance on “Hollywood.” Jaguar II also features production credits from D’Mile, Kaytranada, and Jeff Gitelman among others. “On My Mama,” the smash hit, Grammy-nominated single from Jaguar II was jointly produced by D’Mile, Gitelman, and Deputy.

Like Summer Walker and Coco Jones, Monét is a first-time Grammy nominee. She has a very impressive seven nominations, the second-most for any artist at the 2024 Grammys. If she takes home the statuette for Best R&B Album at the ceremony, it would be a big win for her.

[via]