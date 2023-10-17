7 Of Too Short’s Best Party Hits

Too Short rose to prominence in the late ‘80s and went on to have a very successful career throughout the ‘90s. After releasing Born to Mack in 1987, the only way was up for the rapper. He is now widely regarded as one of the pioneers of dirty rap and a pivotal West Coast artist who popularized the subgenre in his rise. While the lewd content of most of his discography may be unpalatable for some, a good number of his songs are certified jams. Even into the mid-2000s, the rapper has released some particularly huge party hits throughout his career. Too Short has a discography loaded with classics, but these seven are undeniable party-starters.

“Money In The Ghetto” (1993)

This song was the second single released from Too Short’s 1993 album, Get In Where You Fit In. In the song, he addresses stereotypes about living in the ghetto and insists there’s actually “Money In The Ghetto.” The song contains a sample from “Hollywood Swinging” by Kool And The Gang that significantly adds to its groove. Not only is “Money in the Ghetto” a thought-provoking song, but it is also an undeniable party record. It’s certainly one of the best party hits from Too Short.

“Burn Rubber” (2003)

Off his 15th studio album Married To The Game, “Burn Rubber” is one of the standout tracks. With a runtime of just a little over three minutes, Too Short lets loose on this underrated dirty rap track. The song is also featured on Too Short’s greatest hits album, The Mack Of The Century, released in 2006, even though it's not one of his most commercially successful records. “Burn Rubber” appears on that compilation album for good reason: it's sure to keep a party going.

“Freaky Tales” (1987)

“Freaky Tales” is one of Too Short’s most memorable songs that appears on his breakout album, Born to Mack. The track showcases Too Short’s narrative skills, and his ability to create explicit yet engaging stories with his music. In the song, the rapper addresses adult themes in a straightforward manner, recounting various explicit and humorous sexual encounters. As one would expect, “Freaky Tales” gained significant attention for its provocative lyrics. However, it also received attention for its catchy beat and eventually, became a staple in clubs and parties.

“The Ghetto” (1990)

This gangsta funk song is an exemplary display of Too Short's ability to provide social commentary without compromising his upbeat energy. “The Ghetto” paints a vivid picture of life in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. Too Short uses his storytelling prowess to depict the harsh realities faced by residents, including crime, poverty, and the constant struggle for survival. Surprisingly, despite the serious issues highlighted in the song, it became a party hit and the bounce can not be denied.

“Short But Funky” (1990)

Featured on his sixth studio album Short Dog’s In The House, “Short But Funky” is yet another classic anthem in the rapper's vast catalog. In “Short But Funky,” he unapologetically declares that he won’t change his style, and remains an integral figure in the culture. The song was released as the lead single from Short Dog’s in the House and is notable for being free of explicit lyrics -- a rarity for Too Short. Additionally, it contains a sample from the 1980 song “High” by the funk band Skyy.

“Blow The Whistle” (2006)

“Blow The Whistle” is the title track and lead single from Too Short’s 16th studio album. The song is undoubtedly one of his biggest party hits, as well as his most successful song to date. Surprisingly, “Blow the Whistle” did not appear on the Hot 100 chart, only managing to peak at the very top of the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart. However, it is widely considered to be one of the rapper’s best songs, and its contribution to pop culture can't be overemphasized. The catchy refrain and infectious beat of the song have also made it a staple in Hip Hop playlists, as well as a go-to party track.

“Shake That Monkey” Ft. Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz (2003)

“Shake That Monkey” is a high-energy Hip Hop song characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy production, and provocative lyrics. It was released as the second single from Too Short’s 2003 album Married To The Game. Subsequently, the song quickly became a club anthem. Evidently, its beat made it a reliable option to get just about any party going. “Shake That Monkey” peaked at number 84 on the Hot 100 chart after it was released. Its popularity has also endured, as the song has remained a certified party starter even until now, two decades later.

