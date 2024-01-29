Tevin Campbell's Most Unforgettable Classic Hits

R&B superstar Tevin Campbell came out swinging in 1990 when he dropped his solo debut single, “Round And Round.” With a golden voice and sheer vocal prowess, he quickly carved out a space for himself as an icon in the industry. Throughout the ‘90s, his music resonated with audiences worldwide, creating a legacy that has remained vibrant. Within that decade, Tevin Campbell dropped several unforgettable R&B hits. He was, without a doubt, one of the brightest new-generation R&B stars at the time. While he hasn’t released any new material in a while, the singer’s catalog is full of evergreen songs. Out of his many hits, here are the most unforgettable songs Tevin Campbell has ever released.

3. “I’m Ready” (1993)

On October 26, 1993, Campbell released his critically acclaimed sophomore album, I’m Ready. Subsequently, in February 1994, he released the album’s title track as its third single. One of the standout tracks from the album, “I’m Ready” was written by Babyface, who also co-produced the track with Darryl Simmons. In addition to the song’s smooth production, Campbell’s emotive delivery catapulted “I’m Ready” to the top of the charts. It peaked at number 9 on the Hot 100 chart, and number 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart.

The lyrics of “I’m Ready” convey a powerful message of emotional readiness and longing for love. Despite his youth, the singer delivered the lyrics with a conviction and maturity that defied his age. Likewise, his vocal performance on the song is nothing short of impressive. His voice, rich with emotion and soul, perfectly complemented the romantic theme of the song. Undoubtedly, “I’m Ready” deserved the Grammy nomination it received for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. As a matter of fact, some would even argue he should have won in that category that year.

2. “Tell Me What You Want Me to Do” (1991)

At the age of 15 in 1991, Tevin Campbell released one of his biggest worldwide hits. A defining moment in his career, the release of “Tell Me What You Want Me To Do” cemented his status as a rising star. Produced by Narada Michael Walden, the song was the third single from Campbell’s debut album, T.E.V.I.N. (1991). Furthermore, it was co-written by Walden, Campbell, and Sally Jo Dakota. After it dropped on November 21, 1991, the song quickly climbed the charts. It is the singer’s highest-charting Hot 100 hit to date, peaking at number six. Additionally, it topped the Hot R&B chart and charted in several other countries. In the US, “Tell Me What You Want Me To Do” has sold 500,000 units, and is a RIAA Gold-certified single.

Beyond its notable commercial success, the track received praise from consumers for its overall excellence. It explores themes of love, longing, and the desire to please a romantic partner. Additionally, its lyrics depict a sense of vulnerability and the willingness to do whatever it takes to make a relationship work. Tevin Campbell’s vocal performance is both soulful and powerful on the track as well. He showcases his impressive vocal range, spanning four octaves in the song. “Tell Me What You Want Me to Do” marked a pivotal moment in Campbell’s career. Accordingly, it remains a timeless classic that continues to be celebrated by fans of R&B music.

1. “Can We Talk” (1993)

“Can We Talk” is one of the most iconic songs of the 90s. Written and produced by Babyface and Darryl Simmons, the ballad is a timeless R&B classic. It was dropped as the lead single from I’m Ready in late 1993. Subsequently, it climbed to the topmost spot of the Hot R&B Songs chart. In addition, it also peaked at number nine on the Hot 100 chart. The song’s commercial success helped propel Campbell to widespread recognition. All things considered, it is arguably his biggest song to date and established him as a prominent figure in R&B. Of all Tevin Cambell hits, “Can We Talk” is the only one certified in more than one country. It is certified gold in both the US and Australia for 500,000 and 35,000 units sold respectively.

Furthermore, it earned the singer a Grammy nomination at the 1994 ceremony. While he didn’t win the award, Campbell’s vocal performance, yet again, received unending praise. The smooth and effortless delivery of the lyrics impressed just about everyone who heard the song. Over time, “Can We Talk” has become a cultural touchstone. It is often regarded as one of the quintessential R&B love songs of the 1990s. It continues to resonate with audiences old and new, and remains a highlight in Tevin Campbell’s discography.

