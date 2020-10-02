Tevin Campbell
- MusicTevin Campbell's Most Unforgettable Classic HitsTevin was barely a teenager before he began winning us over with his signature voice. By Demi Phillips
- MusicTevin Campbell Net Worth 2024: What Is The R&B Legend Worth?Unravel the musical journey of Tevin Campbell, his rise to fame, and his lasting impact on music history and the entire genre of R&B.By Axl Banks
- MusicTevin Campbell Believes R. Kelly Would Be Suitable "Verzuz" Match For UsherUsher recently suggested that he stands alone in "Verzuz," but Cambell couldn't take away from Kelly's successes.By Erika Marie
- MusicUsher Flexes His Vocal Skills Ahead Of Vegas ShowUsher is proving once again that he's "cut from a different cloth." By hnhh
- Pop CultureUsher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: WatchTevin confirmed earlier this summer that L.A. Reid wanted Babyface to give the hit song to Usher instead of him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out EarlierThe R&B star sparked speculation about his sexuality with a post-and-delete on Twitter earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To UsherBabyface co-created the track and wanted Campbell, but Reid fought him for the song to go to Usher. Babyface won the battle and it became a hit.By Erika Marie
- MusicTevin Campbell Recalls Getting Drunk & Being Rude To Wyclef Jean In The StudioIt was back in the R&B icon's younger days, and things became so uncontrollable that Wyclef called Tevin's mom. Apparently, it didn't help.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Seemingly Comes Out As GayTevin Campbell seemingly comes out as gay after all these days.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTevin Campbell Challenge Elicits Responses From Lil Mama, Joyner Lucas, Slim Thug & MoreR&B singer Tank issued a "Can We Talk" challenge and people are singing their hearts out. 21 Savage has 24 hours to respond.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDamian Lillard & Kay’la Hanson Get Married, Snoop Dogg, Common In AttendanceSnoop Dogg, Common, and Tevin Campbell performed. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTevin Campbell Threatens Legal Action Against Jaguar Wright Over AccusationsWright claimed that the "Can We Talk" singer was once a prostitute who sold sex for drugs.By Erika Marie