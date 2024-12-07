Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” Will Not Be Happening

Unfortunate news, but still some big releases coming up.

The Air Jordan 11 was initially set to make waves in 2025 with its "Black Red Grey" colorway, but the release has now been officially canceled. This colorway featured a predominantly black leather upper, offering a sleek and timeless look. Red and grey accents were designed to add bold contrasts, elevating the overall aesthetic with vibrant details. The black leather base provided a clean and versatile foundation, while the red highlights on elements like the Jumpman logo and laces were set to bring a striking pop of color.

Grey accents, likely planned for the midsole and heel, would have balanced the design, creating a cohesive and polished appearance. The Air Jordan 11, renowned for its iconic silhouette and lasting appeal, has long been a favorite among sneaker fans. The "Black Red Grey" colorway was expected to continue this tradition, blending classic elements with modern touches. While the cancellation of this release is disappointing for fans, it adds to the intrigue of what might replace it in Jordan Brand’s 2025 lineup. This anticipated pair will now remain a what-could-have-been moment in the Air Jordan 11’s storied history.

"Black Red Grey" Air Jordan 11

Image via zsneakerheadz

The sneakers showcase a frosty rubber outsole matched with a sleek black midsole. The uppers are constructed from black fabric, with glossy patent leather overlays defining the silhouette. Close to the heel, a grey Jumpman emblem adds a subtle detail, while a red "23" logo pops on the black heel tab. Lastly, the tongue displays additional red branding, providing small but vibrant accents.