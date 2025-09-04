Young Thug Slams Gunna For Allegedly Overcharging Young Artists In Leaked Audio

Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna for several years and fans are finally getting insight as to the reasons.

Young Thug complained about Gunna allegedly making underage artists he signed pay him $2,500 to release a song in a newly leaked phone call from when he was behind bars in the YSL RICO case. In the clip, which is one of many currently circulating on social media, he implies his former collaborator is greedy because of the alleged move. The two had a falling out when Gunna first took a plea deal in the case back in 2022.

"He did a deal where he took they money," Thug alleges in the clip. "These n****s some young n****s too. They like 17, 18, like real kids. The oldest one is probably 18, probably 20. There's like five of them. They probably like 16 to 20." He then explained that the group wanted to put out a song so they could perform it at an upcoming show and Gunna allegedly took a $2,500 paycheck from them. "I'm like you, 'you know you're signed to me and you make millions of dollars. I ain't never take a dollar from you. Why the hell would you ever in your life accept a dollar from these young boys bro? These n****s kids... $2,500 ain't doing nothing for you. You're mind's f*cked up. You're losing your sanity,'" he recalled thinking.

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans slammed Thug in the comments section. "Yeah he didn’t go to jail, he went to a call center," one fan joked. Another added: "People blaming the person leaking the calls. Not the person who knew they were being recorded! And they also should have known that through FOIA (freedom of information act) you can pay to request these calls."

Read More: Young Thug Calls GloRilla Ugly And Undesirable During Mean-Spirited Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug GloRilla Drama

Gunna isn't the only artist Young Thug criticized in the leaked jail calls. On Thursday, a clip of him calling GloRilla ugly also began going viral. He remarks: “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun”

GloRilla seemingly addressed the clip on X (formerly Twitter) afterward, writing: "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo."

Read More: GloRilla Seemingly Responds After Young Thug’s Disrespectful Jail Call Leaks Online

