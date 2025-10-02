Sketchy - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd burst onto the scene almost a decade ago, and during that time, he has remained one of the most popular artists from his era. Against all odds, he has kept his relevance, and to this day, his biggest songs get millions of streams every single day. His output has been fairly consistent, and with NDA set to drop soon, Trippie is looking to keep his fans satiated. Late on Wednesday night, the artist came through with a new song and music video called "Sketchy." As you will hear on this new song, Trippie goes for a more emotional feel, with some of the instrumentation reminding us of Kanye West's DONDA album. Regardless of the comparisons, this is a solid song, and one that the fans will appreciate.