Sketchy - Song by Trippie Redd

BY Alexander Cole 75 Views
Trippie Redd is readying a new album called "NDA" and based on his new song "Sketchy," it is clear we will get some emotional passages.

Trippie Redd burst onto the scene almost a decade ago, and during that time, he has remained one of the most popular artists from his era. Against all odds, he has kept his relevance, and to this day, his biggest songs get millions of streams every single day. His output has been fairly consistent, and with NDA set to drop soon, Trippie is looking to keep his fans satiated. Late on Wednesday night, the artist came through with a new song and music video called "Sketchy." As you will hear on this new song, Trippie goes for a more emotional feel, with some of the instrumentation reminding us of Kanye West's DONDA album. Regardless of the comparisons, this is a solid song, and one that the fans will appreciate.

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Pop Rap

Album: NDA

Quotable Lyrics From Sketchy

Everybody dead to me, apocalyptic
All of my guns got lasers, they futuristic
Caught so many bodies, you just another statistic
I can’t stop poppin’ them pills cause I'm nihilistic
The expectations that you have for me not realistic

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
