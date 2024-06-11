Plies weighs in on the Caitlin Clark experience.

Caitlin Clark is the hottest name in women's sports right now despite her WNBA team, The Indiana Fever, being 3-10. Clark's name is a lightning rod for controversy. She has her own fans who generally don’t care about the WNBA but only her being a part of it. There has been a lot of talk about Caitlin Clark growing the game, but is it really growing the game if it's just one person people care about? That is the basic question rapper Plies posed to his timeline yesterday.

Plies asked a question, presumably while watching the Connecticut Sun blow out the Indiana Fever. He asked, “The 10,000 CC Fans At This Connecticut Game! Don’t Even Cheer For No Other Players That Scores Other Than Her. So How Is This Growing The Game??? (Not Being Funny Asking A Serious Question).” he observed that the fans at the game only cared about Clark and would rarely cheer for the other team or her teammates. The Fever was playing an away game, but the fact that some believe that the majority of fans don't even care about anyone else may be a big concern. Plies is just curious about what fans think of the situation, hence the question.

Plies Asks Caitlin Clark Fans An Important Question

Many fans replied to Plies's question about Caitlin Clark. Many of the replies cite the record attendance and ratings for the WNBA and attribute it all to Caitlin Clark’s influence. One user compared her to Tiger Woods, who brought in millions of new golf fans. The big difference is that Tiger Woods was a dominant force in the jump, and Clark is still finding her footing in a physical league. The Caitlin Clark fans are seemingly more and more fans of the individual and could care less about the actual sport. This is why coverage of the WNBA leans so heavily toward talking about Caitlin Clark's treatment in the league. Rather than the actual basketball that's being played.