Shannon Sharpe Called Out By Fans For Hypocrisy Regarding Sha'Carri Richardson And Caitlin Clark's Olympic Snubs

Two of the most talked-about American athletes, Sha'Carri Richardson and Caitlin Clark, come from diverse backgrounds and sports, among many other things. However, they have had similar setbacks at the Olympic level. Preventing them from qualifying for their first Olympics at pivotal junctures in their careers. Sha'Carri Richardson's failing drug test kept him out of the Olympics in 2021. As for the USA women's basketball team, which is headed to the Olympics in Paris, Caitlin Clark was just cut from the team for not "checking more boxes" than the other 12 players chosen. Shannon Sharpe has come under fire for his hypocrisy about the two women's similar circumstances.

In the argument, Shannon Sharpe has stirred up some controversy. The well-known sportscaster has had contrasting views over Sha'Carri Richardson and Caitlin Clark's failure to qualify for the Olympics. Fans claim that his criticism of Richardson is unjustified. Sharpe has since received heavy criticism for his remarks. Shannon Sharpe recently supported the rookie Caitlin Clark after word leaked that she would not be playing for the United States at the Olympics in Paris.

Shannon Sharpe backed Caitlin Clark by smashing USA Basketball's decision to leave her off the Olympic team. He said, “Name a more popular woman basketball player right now than Caitlin Clark.” However, he had a fiery reaction to Sharri Richardson when asked about her losing her Olympic berth. Criticizing the sprinter, he said, “She could’ve competed. She didn’t qualify to compete. Stop the bulljive antics. Train hard. Sports aren’t sympathetic. You do or you don’t.”