Frank Ocean Shows Off New Look: Fans React

Frank Ocean showed off a new look on social media, Wednesday, by posting a selfie featuring a new hairstyle. Fans have been sharing some praise for the look in response; however, most just want new music from the elusive singer. He hasn’t released a new project since 2016’s Blonde.

“He been out the way for 7 years and that’s the longest his hair got?” one fan joked in the comments when The Neighborhood Talk shared the picture. Another wrote: “I didn’t even realize I missed this man until I saw this photo..” Other users complained more seriously about the lack of new music from Ocean. “Man this n***a must’ve just said forget music. We been waiting for damn near a DECADE!” one wrote.

Frank Ocean Attends Balenciaga Event In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Frank Ocean attends Balenciaga Spring 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ocean teased having a new album in store when he performed at Coachella in 2023. “It’s been so long, but I have missed you. I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of a new album. It’s because… not that there’s not a new album, just like… but there’s not right now,” he said on stage during the performance. Outside of the announcement, the show didn't go over well with fans. It started an hour late, featured no new music, and ended early due to the festival's curfew. A live stream of the set was also cut last-minute. Amid all of the complaints, he canceled a second performance at the event the following weekend. Further news didn't come until November of last year when Ocean teased a snippet of a new song on his Instagram Story.

Frank Ocean Shows Off New Look

Check out the new picture Ocean shared of himself on Instagram above.

