An instrumental can make or break a song, as rappers heavily rely on producers to craft their sound. Whether it is a sampled loop or an intricately arranged production with live instrumentation, the possibilities of production in hip hop are limitless. Rap music is so varied in this modern age, allowing producers from different backgrounds with various skill sets to showcase their creativity. Today, we have compiled a list of seven influential hip hop producers you should know.

Mastermind producers like Dr. Dre, Pharrell, and Timbaland have been omitted from this list as they are household names and are only selectively producing in recent times. This list of hip hop producers includes established names actively producing in the 2020’s. Each producer on this list has a signature sound, has worked with a variety of artists, and has a deep discography of instrumentals. You should know these seven influential producers below, listed in no particular order.

The Alchemist

Not many producers are as consistent as The Alchemist. He often works with underground lyricists but has produced for Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and more. Last year, he notably produced Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.” The Alchemist’s earliest claim to fame was crafting beats for Mobb Deep and eventually collaborating with both members as solo artists. Frequent collaborators of his include Action Bronson, members of Odd Future, and Griselda. He is also a part of multiple duos, including Step Brothers with Evidence and Gangrene with Oh No.

The Alchemist is known for his ability to cater to any artist’s sound, but his most acclaimed works feature minimally chopped and looped samples. He has utilized his skills to create an extensive discography of compilations, instrumental albums, soundtracks, EPs, and mostly collaborative albums. His most recent full-length collaborations include projects with Larry June, Roc Marciano, Boldly James, Armand Hammer, and Freddie Gibbs for the Grammy-nominated Alfredo. These albums do not even begin to encompass the high volume of quality work that The Alchemist has released in his career. His influence on hip hop spreads across the mainstream and underground scenes.

Madlib

Madlib is one of the most influential hip hop producers, known for creating some of the underground’s most iconic albums. He’s teamed up with J Dilla for Champion Sound, an album with Strong Arm Steady, and the legendary Madvillainy with MF DOOM. Madlib is known for his ability to transform obscure samples into imaginative beats. His creativity knows no bounds; he has also released many jazz albums and beat tapes.

Madlib’s most influential acclaimed works came out in the early 2000s, but he is still actively releasing music. He recently teamed up with Talib Kweli for Liberation 2 and also produced the long-awaited second Black Star album, 2022’s No Fear of Time. Madlib’s most notable contributions to contemporary hip hop include Piñata and Bandana with Freddie Gibbs, now considered classics. He has been highly respected for a while but continues influencing modern hip hop.

Hit-Boy has been producing for over a decade but is finally hitting his stride. His name suits him as he produced many big hits early in his career. Hit-Boy has appeared on landmark releases such as Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City, Watch the Throne, Long.Live.A$AP, and Astroworld. The California beatmaker has also produced songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna. While earning many accolades as a newcomer, Hit-Boy built his sound with his label, producing for West Coast acts like Nipsey Hussle and Dom Kennedy.

It was not until recently that Hit-Boy was given his props as a producer. He has been on a prolific run of collaborative albums with Benny the Butcher, Big Sean, and, most significantly, Nas. Hit-Boy and Nas found their groove with the King’s Disease trilogy and their Magic album. Nas even likened his pairing with Hit-Boy to “Michael and Quincy.” He may have a knack for collaborating, but Hit-Boy also produces his own rap albums as well, releasing multiple solo works this year. His sound is versatile, and he encourages other producers to up their game.

Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin is one of Trap’s most influential producers. He has been involved in some of the most monumental trap anthems and produced crossover pop hits. Metro Boomin has worked closely with Future, 21 Savage, and Migos. He also produced “Heartless” for The Weeknd and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” for Kanye West. Metro Boomin is one of the most well-known creators of sinister trap beats and has seen recent success with his studio albums. Last year’s Heroes & Villains contained many hits, and most recently, Metro Boomin created the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Daringer

Daringer is the architect of the Buffalo sound. As the primary producer of Griselda, he completely transformed the state of underground hip hop with his signature style. Daringer is known for his slow and simple drum breaks, haunting soul loops, bombastic guitar melodies, and reconfigured jazz samples. He generally works with his Griselda crew of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher but has recently branched out. Daringer has since worked with the likes of Action Bronson, Evidence, and Your Old Droog.

Kaytranada

Kaytranada’s music reaches beyond hip hop, but his signature sound has proven influential in rap music. His music is a fusion between dance, house, R&B, and hip hop. Kaytranada’s distinctive bounce and upbeat tempos lean into pop and R&B, but Kaytranada can adapt to any style. His most recent full-length collaboration with Aminé attests to his ability to fuse genres. Kaytranada has produced both experimental and traditional hip hop styles, working with Mick Jenkins, GoldLink, Talib Kweli, Freddie Gibbs, and Chance the Rapper. Additionally, he handled half of Bishop Nehru’s conceptual Elevators album. Kaytranada’s unique approach to production may be more well-known in the dance and R&B spaces, but his influence on hip hop today should not go unnoticed.

Jae5

Jae5 started his career primarily producing for J Hus, pioneering the afroswing sound with hit songs like “Did You See” and “Friendly.” Afrobeats has taken over the world, and one of its many subgenres, afroswing, currently dominates the UK charts, thanks to producers like Jae5. Hip hop and pop music have drastically changed due to afrobeats and the UK-influenced afroswing. Derived from afrobeats, dancehall, hip hop, R&B, and grime, afroswing became an influential genre for modern music, and Jae5 was responsible for some of its biggest and best songs. Many of the biggest rappers in the UK, like Skepta, Stormzy, and Dave have embraced their African roots over Jae5 production. He has also produced songs for some of the biggest names in African music, like Burna Boy and Rema.

