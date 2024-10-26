Russ Celebrates His Life Accomplishments Over Conductor Williams-Produced "Ecstasy (Freestyle)"

The Conductor is back with single number two.

I text Giana, telling her tuition has been handled My parent's debt is canceled, my role in the fam dismantled I stepped into it nobly, here's a toast to me Everything changed in the spur of the moment like Ginobili It's been an adjustment, but I power forward like Tim Duncan Drake said it best I think I like who l'm becoming, yeah

It's going to be the third installment in the CONDUCTOR WE HAVE A PROBLEM series and the second on DSPs. Currently, only the first from last year is widely available. So far, the Kansas City, MO producer has dropped off one track from it called "Get Away!" featuring Rome Streetz. Frankly, it was an excellent start to the rollout. The only problem is that the track is just under two minutes. For now, it's looking like this could be a complaint with the album. We say that because Conductor Williams' second single, "Ecstasy (Freestyle)" with Russ is just a few seconds longer. Again, it's another great listen. The delicate and soulful production is a dreamy backdrop that accompanies Russ' victory lap of his lofty accomplishments (helping himself and his family financially). But it's just too short. Hopefully, we get some beefier cuts, but we can't gripe too much. Stream "Ecstasy (Freestyle) below.

Conductor Williams is a world-class talent in the producing realm and has been for a few years. His portfolio includes work with Drake , J. Cole , JID, Tyler, The Creator , Westside Gunn , and more. However, unlike names such as Metro Boomin , Southside, Mike WiLL Made-It, and The Alchemist, for example, the solo catalog still needs some bolstering. It's not bad by any means, but we would be lying if we said we haven't been waiting for a new solo project. Well, that's going to happen very soon, thankfully, and it's looking like it will be on Halloween.

