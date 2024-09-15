Molly Santana Unleashes New EP "Masonic Musik"

It's already been a big year for Molly Santana. The LA-based underground artist unleashed her self-titled debut studio album back in April, serving up 14 experimental tracks that boast the influence of various genres. Clearly, Santana had plenty more where that came from, as she just dropped yet another new project.
Last week, she released a new EP, Masonic Musik. Per a press release, the six-track project is intended to be "her most emotionally vulnerable, daring, and accomplished project to date." Again, Santana’s latest effort incorporates elements of EDM, making the EP fun and experimental. Santana also highlights both her rapping and singing skills on the project, putting her versatility on full display. It features her moody track “Windows Up,” which she released as a single in August of this year.
Masonic Musik arrives after Santana has gotten co-signs from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, and more. It also follows her 20-date tour across North America, which she wrapped up late last month. This year, Santana joined Ski Mask The Slump God on his "11th Dimension" tour as well, opening for the Florida-born rapper alongside Hardrock. What do you think of Molly Santana's new EP, Masonic Musik? Will you be adding it to your playlist or not? Which track is your favorite? Are you looking forward to hearing more from the LA-based artist? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the project down below.
Molly Santana Continues To Deliver
Masonic Musik Tracklist:
1. Greenlight
2. Want
3. Nothing Like This
4. So Lost
5. Windows Up
6. Tell Me Nun