Saucy Santana Goes "Bizerk" On Fierce New Single

Saucy Santana is back with another summer anthem.

Saucy Santana fans have been waiting for new music from the "Material Girl" for a few months now, and luckily, he's finally delivered. Last week, he unveiled a brand-new single called "Bizerk," and it's just as fierce as the title would suggest. The track is defined by playful lyrics and club-ready production, and so far, listeners are impressed. He spits about making a man's "pockets hurt" and stunting in designer clothes, among several other "hot girl" activities.

The track follows the release of Saucy Santana's single "Standin' On Bidness!" which he unveiled in January of this year. It also follows his various high-profile collabs with the likes of Latto, Flo Milli, and even Madonna. At the time of writing, it remains unclear when he plans to unleash his next full-length project, though he has been teasing a couple of upcoming singles on social media as of late.

Aside from thriving in his musical endeavors, Saucy Santana is also featured in season three of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, which premiered last week on BET Plus. Drama already seemed to be brewing between him and Claudia Jordan, due to some of her past remarks about him on social media and on her show. What do you think of Saucy Santana's new single? Will you be adding "Bizerk" to your summer playlist or not? Who do you want to see him team up with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Saucy Santana Continues To Deliver

