Bizarre Teases Upcoming LP With Mean-Mugging Single "Uncle"

Detroit has been the birthplace of some of the most special talents in hip-hop history. It may not get the same shine as places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta, but it deserves to be right up there with them. One of the reasons why is due largely in part to the former rap posse D12. Formed in 1996 by maybe the best to ever do it, Eminem, is no more. The Real Slim Shady talked about it on his surprise 2018 record Kamikaze. He addressed the fallout with his members such as Bizarre, Bugz, Proof, and the rest of the gang.

Bizarre is someone who is still going strong all these years later. Spitting aggressively since 1998, he is continuing his career with an upcoming album. It appears it will be released under Shady Records as opposed to some of his other affiliations such as Redhead. To help promote Ratt Poison, Bizarre is bringing a gritty street banger called "Uncle."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Encourages Fans To Say "Free Blueface" At Recent Show Leaving People Confused

Listen To "Uncle" By Bizarre

This will be continuing a very active streak for Bizarre that started in late February of last year. He went on to drop three projects in 2023. Those were 18159 Stout, Drugged Emotions Unleashed, and HGG2. The latter of the two were collaborations with Freder Seric and Foul Mouth. Be sure to tap in when the album drops. But, for now, stream "Uncle" with the YouTube link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Uncle," by Bizarre? Is this one of the better songs he has put out lately? Will Ratt Poison be one of his best records ever, why or why not? Who would you like to see featured on the project and why? Do you think any D12 member will be on the album? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bizarre. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Slum Village Unveils Another Single Ahead Of New Album, "Request"