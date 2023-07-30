Chrisean Rock’s Mother Tells Her To Keep The Baby In “Crazy In Love” Season 2

On the newest episode of the second season of the Zeus reality show “Crazy In Love,” centered around Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship, viewers get a new perspective on the latter’s pregnancy. Of course, now we know that she wants to keep the child. However, things weren’t so clear back then, and this new season sheds some light on Rock’s doubts about having a baby. This wasn’t just a high-pressure situation for her as an expecting mother amid the start of a new life, but also because the California rapper was adamant about her getting an abortion and the child not being his. But as the old saying goes, mother knows best, and she had some encouraging words for Chrisean.

Well, encouraging in terms of having the baby, which can sound like a lot of extra pressure especially in today’s climate. Still, they still got very deep and heartfelt, with Chrisean Rock saying that she doesn’t like who she’s become. In addition, she addressed the fact that Blueface doesn’t want it, which takes away motivation from her as well. Regardless of how emotive they got, hopefully she made this decision based on what she wants as a woman and not what other people in her life think.

Read More: Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking While Pregnant, She Updates Us On Her Baby Bump

Chrisean Rock’s Mom Advocates For Child’s Birth

Moreover, Chrisean Rock’s mom even offered for her to give the child to her, saying that she’s already had 12 kids. Also, she said that Blueface shouldn’t be the one who gets the final say in what happens with the baby. Furthermore, those 12 kids didn’t stop her from working, she expressed, and she said that this pregnancy isn’t about the here and now, but rather the life that the child will live in the future. “God gives life, my child,” she remarked, and said that she doesn’t regret having a single one of her kids.

Meanwhile, Chrisean and Blueface are as rocky as ever. Sure, they blasted each other on social media quite heavily recently, but fans also spotted them in the same bed on social media. As such, they learned that their saga lives on, and hopefully he sticks around to support her. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface A “Manipulator,” Brags About Putting Money In Her Own Bank Account