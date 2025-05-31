Cam'ron and Mase found a lot of success with their sports talk show It Is What It Is, but things could've gone very differently. Diddy allegedly wanted to buy the program, but the latter commentator didn't want to have that talk before raising some questions of his own.

As reported by Complex, the rappers and sports analysts discussed a moment in which Sean Combs ran into Cam on a boat. The Harlem World MC had asked the Dipset spitter to ask the Bad Boy mogul to get his publishing rights back.

"Word to everything, I love you said, 'Tell the n***a I want my publishing,'" Killa remarked on It Is What It Is. "Puff wanted to make an offer for It Is What It Is and you told me to go see how much he was talking about [...] Then, when I tell the n***a I'm on the boat, he pull up on his boat. 'Listen, what's the business, what's happening,' this, that, and the third. [...] But you sent me to do something and I did it and that was that. Got your publishing back, though. I ain't taking credit or nothing."

Diddy Trial

For those unaware, Diddy gave Mase and other Bad Boy artists their publishing rights back in September of 2023. Other beneficiaries included Faith Evans, 112, The LOX, and Biggie's estate. "My n***a murder had to sit this one out," Cam'ron wrote of the move back then. "He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmasewhile he getting his music back in order."

Diddy signed Mase to Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s, but business disputes quickly got in the way. The latter claimed the former only offered $20K from publishing rights despite his multi-million-dollar profits for the label. In the years since, the Jacksonville native dragged Puff for preaching Black empowerment while allegedly exploiting his colleagues.

Cam'ron and Mase said a lot about Diddy as of late due to his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. We're sure they will have a lot more to say in the future.