Snoop Dogg Reveals Why He Rejected $100 Million OnlyFans Deal

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: Snoop Dogg, American rapper, attends the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and athe Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Snoop does have some regrets about the decision, though...

Apart from arguably being the most well-known rapper on the planet and one of the GOATs, Snoop Dogg is known for his many brand partnerships. In addition to his musical legacy, part of the scale of his celebrity is how he links up with pretty much anything. Or almost anything, we should say. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tha Doggfather claimed that the rumors about the adult content platform OnlyFans offering him over $100 million for a partnership were true. While joined by Martha Stewart and Seth Meyers, he did admit that there's a part of him that regrets turning it down.

"I did turn down $100 million, yes. The only part that regrets it is my friend down there," Snoop Dogg joked... We'll let you put two and two together. "[The OnlyFans representative] said that $100 million he would’ve been able to spend untaxed! But I told him, ‘It’s not your decision. I’m not thinking with the little head this time, I want to think with the big head and you’re not getting any of this.'"

Snoop Dogg Talks About OnlyFans Deal

In other Snoop Dogg news, his presence isn't just legendary among gossip sites that care about OnlyFans or regular citizens just hearing wild stuff about celebrities. Within hip-hop, his primary contribution to the culture, his stamp of approval can be magnanimous, ushering in new eras and continuing his legacy in impactful ways. Kendrick Lamar recently admitted that the first time he publicly cried (maybe at all) was when the Long Beach icon and a slew of other West Coast artists handed him the torch as their new leading face. It was a very special moment, and one that an adult content deal would make at least a little bizarre these days.

Jokes aside, Snoop Dogg's album with Dr. Dre, Missionary, is still on the way, and they've talked a lot about it and their creative partnership in comparison to others. Still, none of this means that we don't still expect Snoop to ink a deal with other curious companies. Just not ones that would make him think "with the little head."

