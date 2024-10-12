Snoop Dogg Reveals Shocking Pop Features For "Missionary" Album

You aren't going to expect these.

Missionary is the most anticipated Snoop Dogg album in ages. The Long Beach legend is really building up the hype, from its title to its framing as a sequel to his beloved debut, Doggystyle. Snoop Dogg even brought Dr. Dre back to handle the lion's share of the production. Missionary has been teased for a few years now, but all signs point to the album coming out soon. Snoop himself lent credence to this theory when he recently spoke at the Bloomberg Screen Conference in Los Angeles. He also revealed some of the features, and believe us when we say they are surprising.

Snoop Dogg claimed that Missionary will be the album that will allow him to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career. He's become such a brand name, that the notion of him stepping back from music isn't that surprising. "This new record is gonna put me in a position to probably have that final big stadium tour," he explained. "Cause there’s a lot of features on this record that I’m excited about that are big-name artists." Naturally, Snoop was asked which big-name artists are set to appear on the album.

Snoop Dogg Has Wanted A Sting Collab For Decades

It would have been logical to assume that Snoop Dogg would have opted for big-name rappers. But no, he decided to branch out and link up with some pop names. "I got a feature from Jelly Roll and Sting," Snoop said. "I’m so happy that me and Sting got a record that’s so good." The rapper was particularly thrilled to link up with the former lead singer of The Police. He also admitted that he's been a fan since he was a child.