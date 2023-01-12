Dr. Dre is close to reaching an agreement in finalizing a deal that’s worth $200M, according to Billboard.

Dre’s selling a packaged deal to UMG and Shamrock Holdings that includes music income streams and owned music assets. The Emmy Award winner‘s assets, which reportedly generate $10M annually, are being sold in two separate deals to the companies.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sources close to the situation claim that the deal with Shamrock includes artist royalties from a pair of solo albums, as well as shares from his royalties from N.W.A. Additionally, sources said his producer included his royalties and writer’s share of his song catalog (the ones where he doesn’t own publishing) in the deal. The writer’s share could include songs from The Chronic.

UMG’s potential deal with Dre could include the ownership of the master recording of The Chronic. Additionally, Dre’s also including his share of Kendrick Lamar’s releases under Aftermath/Interscope’s deal with Top Dawg Entertainment. However, sources did not specify the songs included in the bundle. It should be noted his ownership stake in Aftermath isn’t offered as part of Dre’s assets for sale.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Dr. Dre at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

Shamrock Holdings could reportedly snag 75% to 90% of the revenue from Dre’s packaged deal. At the same time, UMG could possibly gain 10% to 25% of the remaining package, consisting of revenue from owned assets.

There are conflicting reports surrounding the number attached to the deal. The asking price is upwards of $250M but sources close say that Dre will likely get closer to $200M. Ultimately, the deal seems to be anywhere between the two figures.

