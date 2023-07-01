Ras Kass recently did an interview with My Expert Opinion. During the interview, he explained how he believes he “fumbled” what could have been a huge opportunity. The artist says that Roc-A-Fella Records was looking to create a West Coast division of the label at the time. He shares that when Jay-Z allowed him to crash at his house in New York, a night out might have cost him a deal with Roc-A-Fella West Coast.

“I was brought out,” he began, “That was kind of the idea, you know — to bring the West Coast out.” “So I stayed at State Street — at Jay’s house in downtown Brooklyn,” Ras Kass continues. “So I came out for a summer and started recording with Jaz-O, […] I ended up going back to L.A. and just, time changed, you know what I’m saying?” The artist then continued, detailing the night he believes cost him the opportunity. “I think I was picking the wrong production, to be honest, at the time. One time, me and Jay went to the club together. And I got too drunk back then, I was drinking Hennessy and I was like, yo, we might really get down,” he explains.

Ras Kass Reflects On Roc-A-Fella West Coast Opportunity

He explains that he was nervous that a potential fight could break out, which made him drink more than usual. “So I just kept drinking Hennessy and just waiting for the war to pop off, and then he got on the mic and rhymed, and killed it, and then he called me to the mic. And I was too drunk. I think I fumbled on that one, that n***a is unforgiving. That was the one opportunity that, if I had gone back, would have changed everything.”

“I lost focus on what the end game was, which is the bars,” he explains. Ras Kass then reveals that he frequently reflects on the opportunity, considering what he could have done differently. “Remorse is the most pointless f***ing emotion ever made,” he says, “cuz you can’t fix it.”

