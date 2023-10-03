Jessica Lange Net Worth 2023: What Is The “AHS” Icon Worth?

Jessica Lange is more than just an actor; she’s a testament to the magic that ensues when talent meets passion.

BYJake Skudder
In the constellation of Hollywood stars, Jessica Lange gleams with a luminescence all her own. Born in Cloquet, Minnesota, in 1949, Lange's early aspirations were distant from the bright lights of Tinseltown. Before embracing the allure of the silver screen, Lange traveled extensively, soaking in experiences that would later add depth to her on-screen personas. The 1976 classic King Kong catapulted her to international fame. It set the tone for a career steeped in excellence. As her roles diversified and her mastery over the craft became evident, Lange's stature in the entertainment industry grew exponentially. By 2023, her illustrious career mirrored not only in accolades but also in a notable net worth, standing at $20 million, as reported by Fresherslive.

Career Highlights & Accolades

American actress Jessica Lange on the set of King Kong, directed by John Guillermin. (Photo by Dino De Laurentis Company/Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

To detail Lange's career is to traverse a path of iconic performances. From her haunting portrayal in Frances to the intricate layers she brought to Tootsie, Lange showcased an enviable range. Her collaboration with the renowned TV series American Horror Story only solidified her prowess further. It won her acclaim from newer generations of viewers. Awards naturally followed her path. With two Academy Awards, three Emmys, and a Tony under her belt, Lange's place in the pantheon of acting greats is indisputable.

Personal Life & Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actress Jessica Lange poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Off the screen, Lange's life has been a tapestry of experiences. A mother of three, her relationships, particularly with famed playwright Sam Shepard, have often been the subject of media interest. A voracious reader and a skilled photographer, Lange’s artistic inclinations aren’t confined to acting alone. Her published photography works, including 50 Photographs and In Mexico, reveal a keen eye for detail and a deep sense of empathy.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Actress Jessica Lange, writer Ryan Murphy and actress Susan Sarandon attend The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

While acting remains her foremost passion, Lange's ventures aren't confined to the world of cinema. Her foray into photography revealed another facet of her creativity and ventured into the business realm with her published works. Philanthropically, Lange is a force to be reckoned with. Actively involved with the Children's Health Fund, she's championed the cause of providing healthcare to America's disadvantaged children. Moreover, her efforts towards raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo underline her commitment to global causes.

