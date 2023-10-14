Khaotic & Lori Harvey Cuddle In Photoshopped Image As He Taunts Erica Banks

When it comes to love and romance, Erica Banks unfortunately doesn't seem to be having much luck. The reality starlet previously linked up with Finesse2tymes shortly after his prison stint. After a few weeks in each other's company, they realized their priorities weren't aligned. The Memphis native currently has two children on the way from his two girlfriends. While Banks attempted to escape her ex's passion for polyamory, her new beau, Khaotic, is hoping to pursue a similar lifestyle with her.

"Erica Banks is the front and center of my life. But, sometimes, I relapse to them old drugs that I used to take," the 25-year-old shared in a recent interview. At the same time, he noted that he's hoping to get Banks' approval to move forward with an open relationship. Apparently, they're still working out the finer details. While Khaotic waits for his lover's permission, he's been trolling her on Instagram by photoshopping himself onto an image of Damson Idris and Lori Harvey sharing a sweet embrace.

Read More: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Among Paris’ Best-Dressed During Fashion Week

Khaotic Has Lori Harvey on His Wishlist

"Erica Ain't Appreciate Me So I Found Someone Who Would 😊," the Love & Hip Hop cast member posted this weekend. Some internet users are appalled at Khaotic's use of AI. Others are even begging the socialite to "sue him for defamation." Seeing as Harvey and her man have been booked and busy flying across the globe all 2023, it's unlikely she'll even acknowledge the trolling. However, we can't say that Banks won't be unimpressed with his antics.

Khaotic's online behaviour has been raising plenty of eyebrows lately. Besides taunting Erica Banks, last month he was also caught in the middle of a physical altercation on IG Live with rising female artist Rican Da Menace. At the time, she appeared to lash out after a suspicious contact attempted to hit Khaotic up during their day out together. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Rican Da Menace & Khaotic Get Heated On Live Before Physical Altercation: Watch

[Via]