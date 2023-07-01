Last week, some rumors began to circulate concerning an alleged lunch date between Lori Harvey and Quavo. According to reports, the former Migos artist was seen leaving a West Hollywood restaurant immediately after Harvey. Chatter online at the time suggested that the model may have called it quits with her boyfriend, Damson Idris. She immediately took to social media to shut down the rumors for good.

Harvey claimed that she was simply dining out with a group of friends. “Lmao no,” she replied to a TikTok sharing the gossip, “I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me.” Quavo also weighed in, calling the rumors “cap.” Now, Harvey has hopped on social media again to assure followers that her and her man are still very much a thing. She shared a clip on her Instagram Story recently, appearing to enjoy a lunch date with Idris. The 26-year-old poses alongside her boyfriend at what looks to be a luxurious rooftop dining spot.

Lori Harvey Enjoys Date With Damson Idris

In recent months, Quavo has also been linked romantically to his Praise This co-star, Chloe Bailey. The duo appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk in April, where they revealed some of their best dating advice. While Bailey stated that her rule of thumb is to just “Be yourself,” Quavo had other ideas. He had a drastically different take on things, telling viewers, “Don’t trust these hoes.” He later claimed that he was only joking, but Bailey’s face said it all. “What?” she said disapprovingly, “You talkin’ about yourself.”

The duo has been spotted together various times since the rumors began earlier this year. Just ahead of the film’s release, Bailey appeared on Latto’s Apple Music 1 show where she was asked about the gossip. She complimented Quavo’s locs and called him a “very nice guy,” but didn’t share much more than that. For now, their status appears to remain up in the air.

