Teyana Taylor Breaks Down In Tears During AfroPunk Set

Teyana Taylor was spotted trying to hold back tears during a recent performance. During her set at Afropunk Brooklyn, the multi-hyphenate was overcome with emotion. Teyana was tapped as a guest headliner after Jazmine Sullivan dropped out to mourn her late mother. Despite all her success, the mother of two had doubts people would even want to see her perform. “I’m outside,” she said on stage while fighting back tears. “I always get scared to headline festivals because I never think anybody will stay for me. I just wanna thank y’all so much for staying out in this hot-ass weather for me.

She continued: “I wanna dedicate this song to y’all. If you came here with somebody you love even if you don’t know them just please look at your neighbor and give them a hug. Let’s just take this Black love in. We look so beautiful tonight.” Throughout the rest of her set, the singer performed a medley of her hits, including tracks from her past projects — like The Album and K.T.S.E.

Teyana Taylor’s Second Chapter

Despite her recent performance, Teyana Taylor has all but stepped away from music. As of late, she’s been focusing on artist development. She’s worked with the likes of Diddy, Latto, Summer Walker, and now Lil Baby. Teyana has reportedly signed on as creative director and co-producer on Lil Baby’s upcoming It’s Only Us tour. She took to social media to share the announcement with fans.

“He say ‘ITS ONLY US’ I say ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here! So let’s turn shit up a notch! Go time @lilbaby. Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!! Musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, stage presence, whew you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this shit! @lilbaby @theauntiesinc @humanprsn. ‘IT’S ONLY US’ TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU #IOU #Theaunties #Aspiketeyjoint,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

