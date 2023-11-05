LaNisha Cole Shoots Down Rumor Of Trying To “Turn” Daughter Against Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole says there's "nothing but love" in her co-parenting relationship with Nick Cannon. She made the remark while firing back at a user on social media who claimed she was trying to "turn" their 14-month-old daughter "against "her real dad." Cole is currently dating Brian Paul Kuba.

"She has her relationship with her Father which he himself speaks on. HE absolutely loves ALL of his children which is evident," she wrote. "I go out of my way to make sure that he has his time with her and I would never speak negatively about him or make Onyx feel anything other than love for her Dad. It's nothing but love on the days he comes to pick her up. Please stay off my page and leave black women alone." Later, on her Instagram Story, Cole added that her daughter is "surrounded by so much love, even before she entered the world."

Read More: LaNisha Cole Showers Baby Onyx In Love After Nick Cannon Forgets Her Name In Howard Stern Interview

Nick Cannon At The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: TV personality Nick Cannon speaks onstage at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cole further elaborated on why she felt the need to respond to the comment in the first place in another statement. "I did feel the need to clarify that she has her Dad in her life AND her Baba Bee @brianpaulkuba," she wrote. "This is our new normal and it's the reality for a lot of people. I love reading your messages about how you all had someone step up in your lives and how positively it impacted you as a kid and now adults. I'm only doing the best i can to raise a happy and healthy daughter. My page shows how blessed she is and how much I love and adore her. She's everything."

Cannon previously revealed that Onyx is "probably the child that I spend the most time with," during an interview on The Jason Lee Podcast in May. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cannon and Cole's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nick Cannon Reveals Which Child He Spends The Most Time With

[Via]